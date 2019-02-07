The Chao Phraya River and the Rama VIII Bridge

The Chao Phraya River and the Rama VIII Bridge. Photo: Rikker Dockum.

Bangkok

Severed human head found floating in Chao Phraya River

By TN / February 7, 2019

SAMUT PRAKAN: Police are hoping to put a name to a severed human head found floating beside a pier in the Chao Phraya River in Phra Pradaeng district on Wednesday evening.

The unidentified head has long, receding hair but the facial features are bloated and the gender unrecognisable.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SUTTHIWIT CHAYUTWORAKAN
BANGKOK POST

