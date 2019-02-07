Severed human head found floating in Chao Phraya River





SAMUT PRAKAN: Police are hoping to put a name to a severed human head found floating beside a pier in the Chao Phraya River in Phra Pradaeng district on Wednesday evening.

The unidentified head has long, receding hair but the facial features are bloated and the gender unrecognisable.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SUTTHIWIT CHAYUTWORAKAN

BANGKOK POST

