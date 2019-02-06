Rain-making chopper crash-lands but three airmen escape safely





A helicopter belonging to the Royal Rain-making and Agricultural Aviation Department crash-landed while on a training flight in the central province of Nakhon Sawan this afternoon (Wednesday).

The pilot, a co-pilot and a mechanic escaped with only minor injuries after the chopper crashed into an empty field and caught fire. Rescuers managed to extinguish the fire.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

