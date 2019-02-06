Phuket kicks off Chinese New Year celebrations





PHUKET: Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana yesterday evening (Feb 5) led the official opening of the Phuket events to celebrate Chinese New Year with Li Chunfu, Vice Consul-General of the Chinese Consular Office in Phuket as guest of honour.

Instead of the usual state-sponsored Chinese New Year celebrations being held at a public venue in Phuket such as at Saphan Hin or at Sanaam Chai in Phuket Town, this year the event was held at the Central Festival Floresta shopping mall – the same venue where Governor Phakaphong also chose to hold his monthly “Governor Meets the Press” media briefing on Monday.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

