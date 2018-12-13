13 Miners Feared Dead in Flooded Coal Mine in India





The coal pit is located in the East Jaintia Hills district where mining has been completely banned by the National Green Tribunal since 2014 as it has been designated as a major cause of water pollution.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — At least 13 people are feared dead after they were trapped inside a coal pit in the northeastern state of Meghalaya. They were trapped on Thursday evening as gallons of water from an unknown source flooded the pit in an extremely short time leaving no avenues for the people to escape.

Meanwhile, a rescue operation at the site has been underway since morning but the officials concerned said that water from an untraceable source is still continuously coming in.

