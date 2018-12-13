Gold mine tunnel entrance

Gold mine tunnel entrance. Photo: Ray go.

Asia

13 Miners Feared Dead in Flooded Coal Mine in India

By TN / December 15, 2018

The coal pit is located in the East Jaintia Hills district where mining has been completely banned by the National Green Tribunal since 2014 as it has been designated as a major cause of water pollution.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — At least 13 people are feared dead after they were trapped inside a coal pit in the northeastern state of Meghalaya. They were trapped on Thursday evening as gallons of water from an unknown source flooded the pit in an extremely short time leaving no avenues for the people to escape.

Meanwhile, a rescue operation at the site has been underway since morning but the officials concerned said that water from an untraceable source is still continuously coming in.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close