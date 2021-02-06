February 6, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Dozens caught in disco raft drug bust in Kanchanaburi

1 min read
27 mins ago TN
Floating houses on the River Kwai, Kanchanaburi.

Floating houses with thatched roofs on the River Kwai, Kanchanaburi. Photo: Ahoerstemeier.


KANCHANABURI: Fifty-three young people were arrested and 21 of them them tested positive for illicit drugs following a raid on a noisy disco raft along the Kwai Noi River in Muang district.

Local officials led by district chief Noppadol Sukitpraneekit, defence volunteers and health officials boarded speedboats to raid the raft floating along the river in tambon Koh Samrong at around 9.30pm on Friday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Piyarat Chongcharoen
BANGKOK POST

Dozens caught in disco raft drug bust in Kanchanaburi 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Central Shrimp Market in Samut Sakhon to stay closed until at least February 15th

4 days ago TN
1 min read

Monk, laymen caught gambling, drinking inside Nakhon Sawan temple

4 days ago TN
1 min read

Motorcyclist dies in horrendous accident in Prachin Buri

6 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Japan’s Chiba Prefecture to Cull Some 410,000 Chickens Over Bird Flu

6 mins ago TN
1 min read

Dozens caught in disco raft drug bust in Kanchanaburi

27 mins ago TN
1 min read

Phuket soft drinks truck goes up in flames

33 mins ago TN
1 min read

‘Goodbye Pattaya’ goes viral on popular Thai Facebook groups

37 mins ago TN