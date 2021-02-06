Dozens caught in disco raft drug bust in Kanchanaburi

Dozens caught in disco raft drug bust in Kanchanaburi1 min read
KANCHANABURI: Fifty-three young people were arrested and 21 of them them tested positive for illicit drugs following a raid on a noisy disco raft along the Kwai Noi River in Muang district.
Local officials led by district chief Noppadol Sukitpraneekit, defence volunteers and health officials boarded speedboats to raid the raft floating along the river in tambon Koh Samrong at around 9.30pm on Friday.
Piyarat Chongcharoen
BANGKOK POST