KANCHANBURI: Two women were caught with 40,000 methamphetamine pills at a checkpoint in Thong Pha Phum district on Tuesday night, police said.

About 8pm, police at the three-way intersection near Moo 1 village in tambon Tha Khanun intercepted a Toyota Yaris for a search after being alerted by police at another checkpoint in tambon Nong Lu.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Piyarat Chongcharoen

BANGKOK POST

