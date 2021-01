BANGKOK, Jan 13 – Five police generals and 48 police colonels are among 189 policemen found embezzling the COVID-19 allowances of their subordinates.

Police inspector-general Pol Gen Visanu Prasarttong-Osoth said police at all levels are entitled to an hourly allowance of 60 baht for their COVID-19-related services which were capped at seven hours a day.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

