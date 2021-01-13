Prayut will allow local administration to buy FDA-approved vaccines





Local government bodies in Thailand will be allowed to acquire COVID-19 vaccines using their own budgets, but the vaccines must be approved by the Food and Drug administration of the country of origin, and the Thai FDA.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said today that he understands that a lot of people have high hopes for the vaccines and the government is acquiring them through many channels.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



