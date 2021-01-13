Prayut will allow local administration to buy FDA-approved vaccines

Prayut will allow local administration to buy FDA-approved vaccines1 min read
Local government bodies in Thailand will be allowed to acquire COVID-19 vaccines using their own budgets, but the vaccines must be approved by the Food and Drug administration of the country of origin, and the Thai FDA.
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said today that he understands that a lot of people have high hopes for the vaccines and the government is acquiring them through many channels.
By Thai PBS World