January 13, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Prayut will allow local administration to buy FDA-approved vaccines

1 min read
1 hour ago TN
PM Prayut at COVID-19 vaccine presentation

PM Prayut at COVID-19 vaccine presentation. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.


Local government bodies in Thailand will be allowed to acquire COVID-19 vaccines using their own budgets, but the vaccines must be approved by the Food and Drug administration of the country of origin, and the Thai FDA.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said today that he understands that a lot of people have high hopes for the vaccines and the government is acquiring them through many channels.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Prayut will allow local administration to buy FDA-approved vaccines 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

157 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as virus spreads to 60 provinces

3 mins ago TN
1 min read

Five Police Generals Embezzled COVID-19 Allowances

56 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand Records 287 COVID-19 Cases On Tuesday, 278 Of Them Local

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

157 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as virus spreads to 60 provinces

3 mins ago TN
1 min read

Two women caught with suitcase of meth pills in Kanchanaburi

17 mins ago TN
1 min read

Five Police Generals Embezzled COVID-19 Allowances

56 mins ago TN
1 min read

Prayut will allow local administration to buy FDA-approved vaccines

1 hour ago TN