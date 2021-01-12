Israeli arrested in Bangkok for child porn, sexual abuse





An Israeli man has been arrested and charged with illegal possession of child pornographic material for sexual gratification, and child sexual abuse, Department of SpeciaI nvestigation director-general Pol Lt Col Korawat Panprapakorn said on Tuesday.

Pol Lt Col Korawat said the arrest of Tzvi Herscu, 44, followed a request by the Israeli embassy for an investigation. The embassy accused him of child sex abuse.

Full story: Bangkok Post

King-oua Laohong

BANGKOK POST

