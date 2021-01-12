January 12, 2021

Israeli arrested in Bangkok for child porn, sexual abuse

An Israeli man has been arrested and charged with illegal possession of child pornographic material for sexual gratification, and child sexual abuse, Department of SpeciaI nvestigation director-general Pol Lt Col Korawat Panprapakorn said on Tuesday.

Pol Lt Col Korawat said the arrest of Tzvi Herscu, 44, followed a request by the Israeli embassy for an investigation. The embassy accused him of child sex abuse.

