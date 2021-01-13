157 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as virus spreads to 60 provinces

157 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as virus spreads to 60 provinces1 min read
157 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded today (Wednesday), as the contagion spreads to 60 of Thailand’s 77 provinces, with Phitsanuloke being the latest to record its first case, according to CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin.
The first case in the northern province is an employee of a transport company in the northeastern province of Nong Bua Lamphu, who travelled to Phitsanuloke to visit his wife in Noen Maprang district during the long New Year holiday, before returning to work. After developing symptoms, he returned to his wife in Phitsanuloke and tested positive for the virus at Noen Maprang District Hospital.
By Thai PBS World