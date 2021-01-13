Pulmonologist suggests both Thais and migrants inoculated first dose within this year

Pulmonologist suggests both Thais and migrants inoculated first dose within this year1 min read
Thai pulmonologist, Dr. Manoon Leechawengwongs, is suggesting that Thailand provides first dose inoculations to all Thais and migrants within this year, rather than half the country being inoculated with 2 doses, with the other half having to wait until the following year.
The board member at Vichaiyut hospital said that Thailand will acquire enough vaccines for 2 doses for medical personnels and high-risk groups, and one dose for the rest of the country.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World