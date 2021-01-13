January 13, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Pulmonologist suggests both Thais and migrants inoculated first dose within this year

1 min read
2 mins ago TN
COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine

COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine. Photo: Pikist.


Thai pulmonologist, Dr. Manoon Leechawengwongs, is suggesting that Thailand provides first dose inoculations to all Thais and migrants within this year, rather than half the country being inoculated with 2 doses, with the other half having to wait until the following year.

The board member at Vichaiyut hospital said that Thailand will acquire enough vaccines for 2 doses for medical personnels and high-risk groups, and one dose for the rest of the country.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Pulmonologist suggests both Thais and migrants inoculated first dose within this year 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

157 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as virus spreads to 60 provinces

6 hours ago TN
1 min read

Five Police Generals Embezzled COVID-19 Allowances

7 hours ago TN
1 min read

Prayut will allow local administration to buy FDA-approved vaccines

8 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Pulmonologist suggests both Thais and migrants inoculated first dose within this year

2 mins ago TN
1 min read

157 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as virus spreads to 60 provinces

6 hours ago TN
1 min read

Two women caught with suitcase of meth pills in Kanchanaburi

7 hours ago TN
1 min read

Five Police Generals Embezzled COVID-19 Allowances

7 hours ago TN