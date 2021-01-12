January 14, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

12 areas of Bangkok and its peripherals suffer excessive PM2.5 on Thursday

1 min read
24 mins ago TN
Traffic jam in Bangkok, one of the world’s most congested cities

Traffic jam in Bangkok, one of the world’s most congested cities. Photo: Bernard Spragg. NZ / flickr.


People in Thailand’s capital, and its four neighbouring provinces, have been warned to brace for an increase in PM2.5 pollution, with 12 areas facing excessive amounts today and tomorrow.

The Pollution Control Department attributes the poor air quality to a weakening of the cold front from China, resulting in an accumulation of particulate matter in the atmosphere. It predicts that the air quality tomorrow will be worse.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

12 areas of Bangkok and its peripherals suffer excessive PM2.5 on Thursday 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Israeli arrested in Bangkok for child porn, sexual abuse

2 days ago TN
1 min read

‘K-powdered milk’ drug cocktail kills six in Bangkok

2 days ago TN
1 min read

Drivers Targeted for Bangkok Expressway Racing

3 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Even with lower efficacy, COVID-19 vaccine can save lives: Expert

40 seconds ago TN
1 min read

Two Deaths, 271 More COVID-19 Cases On Thursday

8 mins ago TN
1 min read

12 areas of Bangkok and its peripherals suffer excessive PM2.5 on Thursday

24 mins ago TN
1 min read

Pulmonologist suggests both Thais and migrants inoculated first dose within this year

19 hours ago TN

About Thailand News

Copyright © 2020 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.