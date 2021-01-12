12 areas of Bangkok and its peripherals suffer excessive PM2.5 on Thursday





People in Thailand’s capital, and its four neighbouring provinces, have been warned to brace for an increase in PM2.5 pollution, with 12 areas facing excessive amounts today and tomorrow.

The Pollution Control Department attributes the poor air quality to a weakening of the cold front from China, resulting in an accumulation of particulate matter in the atmosphere. It predicts that the air quality tomorrow will be worse.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

