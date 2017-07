ANOTHER FIGURE from the Shinawatra family has been tipped to become the new leader of the Pheu Thai Party – and a party candidate as the next prime minister.

Monthathip Kovitcharoenkul, a businesswoman in the telecom industry, is a sister of former prime ministers Thaksin and Yingluck Shinawatra. She is the eighth of the 10 Shinawatra siblings, with Thaksin being the second eldest and Yingluck the youngest.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation