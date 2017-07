BANGKOK, 11 July 2017 (NNT) – The Director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has expressed confidence that Thailand is now ready for the civil aviation security audits by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

CAAT Director Chula Suksanop said that the ICAO will perform the security audits for Thailand’s civil aviation from now until 21 July.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: supawadee wangsri,

Rewriter: Nattakorn Ploddee

National News Bureau Of Thailand