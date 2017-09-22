Digital Thailand Big Bang 2017 kicks off under concept Digital Transformation Thailand

BANGKOK, 21 September 2017 (NNT) – The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society has organized Digital Thailand Big Bang 2017 under the concept of “Digital Transformation Thailand”. The event supports the use of digital technology to achieve the Thailand 4.0 agenda.

Digital Economy and Society Minister Pichet Durongkaveroj said the event showcases Thailand’s potential to become a regional leader in digital development, reducing social inequality and connecting with the global community.

Initiatives undertaken by the government include expanding high-speed internet to all villages, schools, and hospitals by 2018; developing e-commerce platforms for local businesses; an e-health platform for rural doctors to access urban hospital resources; the e-education initiative to promote digital technology literacy among children, the elderly, and the underprivileged; the smart farmer initiative to promote the use of technology in farming; and the e-service initiative to expand online access to one-stop service centers.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Jettana Pantana,

Rewriter: Benjamin Rujopakarn

National News Bureau Of Thailand