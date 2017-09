Moving along the Education 4.0 road map, King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang (KMITL) aims to be Thailand’s first digital university by 2019.

The university on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding with China-based ICT vendor Huawei Technology and G-ABLE, a systems integrator, on an exchange of technological knowledge and innovation.

Full story: Bangkok Post

KOMSAN TORTERMVASANA

BANGKOK POST