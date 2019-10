King Rama X has stripped Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi of her “Chao Khun Phra” or noble consort title as well as her military rank.

The Royal Gazette published on Monday (October 21) that His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua had also recalled her Royal insignia, owing to her undesirable behaviour as a Royal servant and being disloyal to the Royal Family.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts