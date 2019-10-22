Tue. Oct 22nd, 2019

Thailand News

Biometric scanning system to be trialled in five provincial airports

Surat Thani Airport

Surat Thani Airport in southern Thailand. Photo: jetalone.


The Ministry of Transport is considering using biometric technology for facial scanning of air passengers, initially at five provincial airports, as a pilot project under a plan to develop smart airports across the country.

Deputy Transport Minister Thaworn Senneam said today that a working committee, comprising representatives of the Department of Airports under the Transport Ministry, the Royal Thai Police Office and the Ministry of Interior, has been set up to conduct a study into the use of biometric scanning systems.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

