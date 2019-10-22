Biometric scanning system to be trialled in five provincial airports

Biometric scanning system to be trialled in five provincial airports1 min read
The Ministry of Transport is considering using biometric technology for facial scanning of air passengers, initially at five provincial airports, as a pilot project under a plan to develop smart airports across the country.
Deputy Transport Minister Thaworn Senneam said today that a working committee, comprising representatives of the Department of Airports under the Transport Ministry, the Royal Thai Police Office and the Ministry of Interior, has been set up to conduct a study into the use of biometric scanning systems.
By Thai PBS World