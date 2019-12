CHIANG MAI, Dec 6 (TNA) — Lowest temperatures on Doi Inthanon in Chiang Mai province and in Na Haeo district of Loei province were minus and frost was seen there this morning.

Minus temperatures were reported during early morning hours on the Doi Inthanon mountain. Crowds of tourists packed the tallest mountain of the country when the temperature measured 3 degrees Celsius later in the morning.

