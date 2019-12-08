Mon. Dec 9th, 2019

Safety stepped up in Pattaya after German TV show releases scams documentary

17 hours ago TN
Looking at Jomtien from Bang Suray

Overlooking jomtien from Bang Suray, Pattaya. Photo: Richard Barton / flickr.


Pattaya – The Interior Ministry has instructed state agencies to step up tourist safety after a German media report that scams are widespread in Thailand.

The move comes after German television show Achtung Abzockereported on scams targeting foreigners, such as taxis charging excessive fares, overpriced products and services, gangs selling fake rail tickets and driving licences, and people pretending to be tourist police, said Ronnakit Ekkasingh, deputy mayor of the Pattaya Special Administration.

Bangkok Post

Chaiyot Phupatthanapong and Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST

