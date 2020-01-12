Search under way for two young girls missing in Narathiwat sea since Saturday

Search under way for two young girls missing in Narathiwat sea since Saturday1 min read
Search and rescue operations resumed this morning for two young girls who went missing, and are believed to have drowned, after they were swept into deeper waters by a series of large waves in the sea off Naratat Beach in Muang district of Narathiwat province on Saturday.
The two girls, 8-year old Nulfadia Sala and 9-year old Fatin Binmading, were among several children who went to the beach with their parents to celebrate National Children’s Day on Saturday.
