Search under way for two young girls missing in Narathiwat sea since Saturday

Ao Manao Beach in Narathiwat

Extremely clear water on Ao Manao Beach in Narathiwat. Photo: Abstinent/ Wikivoyage.


Search and rescue operations resumed this morning for two young girls who went missing, and are believed to have drowned, after they were swept into deeper waters by a series of large waves in the sea off Naratat Beach in Muang district of Narathiwat province on Saturday.

The two girls, 8-year old Nulfadia Sala and 9-year old Fatin Binmading, were among several children who went to the beach with their parents to celebrate National Children’s Day on Saturday.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

