Search under way for two young girls missing in Narathiwat sea since Saturday





Search and rescue operations resumed this morning for two young girls who went missing, and are believed to have drowned, after they were swept into deeper waters by a series of large waves in the sea off Naratat Beach in Muang district of Narathiwat province on Saturday.

The two girls, 8-year old Nulfadia Sala and 9-year old Fatin Binmading, were among several children who went to the beach with their parents to celebrate National Children’s Day on Saturday.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



