Mon. Jan 13th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Suspected bovine foot and mouth disease outbreak in Saraburi

1 min read
12 hours ago TN
A Oxen in a rice farm in Isan, Thailand

A cow in a farm in Isan, Thailand. Photo: Love Krittaya.


Dairy farmers from Muak Lek district, in Thailand’s central province of Saraburi, are due to petition Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and Agriculture Minister Chalermchai Sri-on today to seek urgent help after more than 70 dairy cows have died from, and over 1,700 others have become infected with suspected foot and mouth disease.

Farmers in Tambon Lamphaya Klang, where most of the dairy cows were reported to have become infected, told Thai PBS reporters that the animals started to show symptoms of the highly infectious disease around January 5 th and several animals have already died.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Murderous gold robber shoots staff, shoppers, young child in Lopburi

4 days ago TN
1 min read

British expat killed in motorcycle accident at U Turn in Sa Kaeo

5 days ago TN
1 min read

Villagers protest to demand closure of smelting plant in Ayutthaya

5 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Austrian Parachute Jumper Rescued from Side of Cliff in Phatthalung

7 hours ago TN
1 min read

Tourist attacked by a small shark near beach in Phang-nga

7 hours ago TN
1 min read

Coronavirus-infected Chinese tourist being treated in Thailand

11 hours ago TN
1 min read

Suspected bovine foot and mouth disease outbreak in Saraburi

12 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close