Suspected bovine foot and mouth disease outbreak in Saraburi





Dairy farmers from Muak Lek district, in Thailand’s central province of Saraburi, are due to petition Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and Agriculture Minister Chalermchai Sri-on today to seek urgent help after more than 70 dairy cows have died from, and over 1,700 others have become infected with suspected foot and mouth disease.

Farmers in Tambon Lamphaya Klang, where most of the dairy cows were reported to have become infected, told Thai PBS reporters that the animals started to show symptoms of the highly infectious disease around January 5 th and several animals have already died.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

