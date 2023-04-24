COVID-19 infections in Bangkok double after Songkran









COVID-19 infections in Bangkok have doubled to about 700 cases a day since the Songkran festival, with the number of actual infections possibly surpassing 1,000 cases day, including those not officially recorded, said Dr. Wantanee Wattana, deputy permanent secretary of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), today (Monday).

Despite the substantial spike in new infections, she said there is no reason to panic, because most of the cases are of the prevalent sub-variant, while the number of cases of the emerging sub-variant, Omicron XBB.1.16, remains small.

By Thai PBS World

