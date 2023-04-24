COVID-19 infections in Bangkok double after Songkran

TN April 24, 2023 0
Foreigners and Thais celebrating the Thai New year

Foreigners and Thais celebrating the Songkran in Bangkok. Photo: Madeleine Deaton / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.




COVID-19 infections in Bangkok have doubled to about 700 cases a day since the Songkran festival, with the number of actual infections possibly surpassing 1,000 cases day, including those not officially recorded, said Dr. Wantanee Wattana, deputy permanent secretary of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), today (Monday).

Health Ministry Prepared for Potential COVID Wave

Despite the substantial spike in new infections, she said there is no reason to panic, because most of the cases are of the prevalent sub-variant, while the number of cases of the emerging sub-variant, Omicron XBB.1.16, remains small.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Thailand post postman

Deliveryman finds ketamine in suspicious package in Samut Prakan

TN April 24, 2023 0
Wat Arun seen from the Chao Phraya River

Bangkok Marks 241st Anniversary with Cultural Extravaganza

TN April 22, 2023 0
The BTS Skytrain running at night around buildings in Asoke, Bangkok.

Internet star and boyfriend found dead inside Bangkok condo

TN April 20, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Thai man riding a Yamaha Mio Fino Sport scooter and holding an umbrella

Summer Storms Warned in Upper Thailand

TN April 24, 2023 0
Royal Thai Air Force Lockheed C-130 Hercules in flight

Thai evacuation from Sudan to begin

TN April 24, 2023 0
Foreigners and Thais celebrating the Thai New year

COVID-19 infections in Bangkok double after Songkran

TN April 24, 2023 0
Coral reef in Thailand

Thai Navy Releases Artificial Reefs in Sattahip to Help Protect Marine Wildlife

TN April 24, 2023 0
Thailand post postman

Deliveryman finds ketamine in suspicious package in Samut Prakan

TN April 24, 2023 0