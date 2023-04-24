Thai evacuation from Sudan to begin

Royal Thai Air Force C-130 during an air show at Don Mueang air force base, Bangkok. Photo: Por Khan. CC BY 3.0.









Two air force planes are expected to begin evacuating Thais fleeing war-torn Sudan in the Horn of northeast Africa on Tuesday.

Air force spokesman AVM Prapas Sonjaidee said an Airbus A340 and C-130 were being used. The planes would arrive in Jeddah, in neighbouring Saudi Arabia, and wait for the evacuees there.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassana Nanuam

BANGKOK POST

