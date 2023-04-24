Thai evacuation from Sudan to begin
Two air force planes are expected to begin evacuating Thais fleeing war-torn Sudan in the Horn of northeast Africa on Tuesday.
Air force spokesman AVM Prapas Sonjaidee said an Airbus A340 and C-130 were being used. The planes would arrive in Jeddah, in neighbouring Saudi Arabia, and wait for the evacuees there.
Wassana Nanuam
BANGKOK POST
