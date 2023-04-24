Thai Navy Releases Artificial Reefs in Sattahip to Help Protect Marine Wildlife

TN April 24, 2023 0
Coral reef in Thailand

Coral reef in Thailand. Photo: Hans (Pixabay).




CHONBURI (NNT) – The Royal Thai Navy and its partners have successfully released 69 units of artificial coral reefs on the seabed of Koh Samae San in Sattahip district of Chonburi province.

Yellow-band disease outbreak detected in Sattahip coral reef

The activity was part of the celebrations for HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn’s birthday on the 2nd of April. Gen Surayud Chulanont, President of the Privy Council and Chairman of the Khao Yai Protection Foundation, was present to chair the event.

The artificial reefs are part of a plant genetics conservation project initiated by the Princess since 1998, in order to promote the island as a learning and eco-tourism attraction.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



Tags:

