Thai Navy Releases Artificial Reefs in Sattahip to Help Protect Marine Wildlife









CHONBURI (NNT) – The Royal Thai Navy and its partners have successfully released 69 units of artificial coral reefs on the seabed of Koh Samae San in Sattahip district of Chonburi province.

The activity was part of the celebrations for HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn’s birthday on the 2nd of April. Gen Surayud Chulanont, President of the Privy Council and Chairman of the Khao Yai Protection Foundation, was present to chair the event.

The artificial reefs are part of a plant genetics conservation project initiated by the Princess since 1998, in order to promote the island as a learning and eco-tourism attraction.

