Deliveryman finds ketamine in suspicious package in Samut Prakan









SAMUT PRAKAN: A motorcycle deliveryman called police and told them he had opened what a customer told him was an empty box and found it contained a sachet of the illegal drug ketamine.

About 2am on Monday, the deliveryman called Samrong Nua police by phone. He said he received a call via his employer’s service system for him to collect a package for delivery from a customer in Soi Si Dan 5 in tambon Samrong Nua, Muang district.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Sutthiwit Chayutworakan

BANGKOK POST

