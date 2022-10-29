October 29, 2022

Yellow-band disease outbreak detected in Sattahip coral reef

Staghorn coral (Acropora grandis)

Staghorn coral (Acropora grandis). Photo: Nick Hobgood.




The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources has found a yellow-band disease outbreak at a coral reef in Sattahip in Chon Buri province.

The department immediately took action by destroying the infected reef to prevent further outbreaks, said Athapol Charoenchansa, chief of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Apinya Wipatayotin
BANGKOK POST



