Yellow-band disease outbreak detected in Sattahip coral reef









The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources has found a yellow-band disease outbreak at a coral reef in Sattahip in Chon Buri province.

The department immediately took action by destroying the infected reef to prevent further outbreaks, said Athapol Charoenchansa, chief of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Apinya Wipatayotin

BANGKOK POST

