Drug stores sold large amounts of cough syrup for drug cocktail









Police have raided a network of drug stores and arrested 20 employees for selling illegal amounts of cough syrup to adolescents for making a drug cocktail known as 4×100.

The arrests were made at 19 outlets operated by three licensed drug stores, at locations in Bangkok and Pathum Thani.

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST

