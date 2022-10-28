October 28, 2022

Drug stores sold large amounts of cough syrup for drug cocktail

6 hours ago TN
Traditional pharmacy in Bangkok, Thailand

Traditional pharmacy in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: Kathy / flickr. CC BY 2.0.




Police have raided a network of drug stores and arrested 20 employees for selling illegal amounts of cough syrup to adolescents for making a drug cocktail known as 4×100.

The arrests were made at 19 outlets operated by three licensed drug stores, at locations in Bangkok and Pathum Thani.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST

