October 28, 2022

Government Officials Arrested for Selling Data to Call Scam Gang

7 hours ago TN
Royal Thai Police Nissan Sylphy car

Royal Thai Police Nissan Sylphy car. Photo: Thai Police Vehicles / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.




BANGKOK, Oct 28 (TNA) – Two government officials were arrested for allegedly selling data to a call scam gang for 600,000 baht a month.

Deputy national police chief Pol Gen Torsak Sukwimul said the two officials gathered data of potential victims and sold them to a call scam gang which was busted in early October.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

