Government Officials Arrested for Selling Data to Call Scam Gang
BANGKOK, Oct 28 (TNA) – Two government officials were arrested for allegedly selling data to a call scam gang for 600,000 baht a month.
Deputy national police chief Pol Gen Torsak Sukwimul said the two officials gathered data of potential victims and sold them to a call scam gang which was busted in early October.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA
