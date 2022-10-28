October 28, 2022

Thailand officially enters cold season on Saturday

7 hours ago TN
Top of Doi Pha Hom Pok, Chiang Mai

Top of Doi Pha Hom Pok National Park in Chiang Mai Province. Photo: Eartheart123.




Thailand officially enters the cold season tomorrow (Saturday). It will last until the end of February, with slightly lower average temperatures than last year, according to the Thai Meteorological Department.

Average low temperatures in northern Thailand are forecast to be between 20oC and 21oC during the cold season, compared to last year’s average of 21oC. Average minimum temperatures in the highlands of the northern and north-eastern regions are forecast to be as low as 8oC, especially in Chiang Rai, Nan, Sakhon Nakhon and Nakhon Phanom provinces. In Bangkok, minimum temperatures are predicted to be as low as 17oC and 15oC in its surrounding areas.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



