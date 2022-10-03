Thailand to enter cold season at the end of October









Get your sweater out of the wardrobe, as you might need it by the end of this month, as Thailand will enter the cold season during the fourth week of October, with temperatures expected to drop to 20 degrees celsius in the north.

Bangkok residents, who have not experienced cold weather for several consecutive years may, this year, need to wear warm clothing as the temperature may drop to 17 degrees celsius in the inner city and 15 degrees celsius in the suburbs.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

