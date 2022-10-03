Ping River in Chiang Mai Exceeds Critical Level









CHIANG MAI, Oct 3 (TNA) – The Ping River exceeded its critical level and the governor of the northern province ordered local officials to be prepared to help flood victims.

The Ping River was 4.00-4.10 meters deep and overflowed to some central parts of Chiang Mai this morning. The levels exceeded its safe threshold by nearly 60 centimeters. Vast areas in the heart of the province by the river were inundated including the Pa Phrao Nok community and Charoen Prathet Road. Some locations were more than one meter under water and floodwater was rising.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

