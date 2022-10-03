October 3, 2022

Ping River in Chiang Mai Exceeds Critical Level

6 hours ago TN
Night view of Ping river, Chiang Mai

Night view of Ping river from Nawarat Bridge, Chiang Mai . Photo: Rinto Jiang.




CHIANG MAI, Oct 3 (TNA) – The Ping River exceeded its critical level and the governor of the northern province ordered local officials to be prepared to help flood victims.

The Ping River was 4.00-4.10 meters deep and overflowed to some central parts of Chiang Mai this morning. The levels exceeded its safe threshold by nearly 60 centimeters. Vast areas in the heart of the province by the river were inundated including the Pa Phrao Nok community and Charoen Prathet Road. Some locations were more than one meter under water and floodwater was rising.

