October 1, 2022

Heavy flooding leads to closure of Chiang Mai-Hod road

Flooded street in Downtown Chiang Mai

Floods after a rainstorm in Chiang Mai. Photo: Adam Jones.




Motorists planning to use the Chiang Mai-Hod road have been advised to take an alternative route, via the San Pa Tong-Hang Dong road along the irrigation canal in Hang Dong district, due to heavy flooding.

Traffic police in Hang Dong closed off the in-bound Chiang Mai-Hod road today (Saturday), after it became impassable to all small vehicles, following 100mm of rainfall in the Doi Suthep mountain area in the past 24 hours.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



