Heavy flooding leads to closure of Chiang Mai-Hod road









Motorists planning to use the Chiang Mai-Hod road have been advised to take an alternative route, via the San Pa Tong-Hang Dong road along the irrigation canal in Hang Dong district, due to heavy flooding.

Traffic police in Hang Dong closed off the in-bound Chiang Mai-Hod road today (Saturday), after it became impassable to all small vehicles, following 100mm of rainfall in the Doi Suthep mountain area in the past 24 hours.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





