26 killed, 81 wounded in Russian 16-missile attack on humanitarian convoy in Zaporiyia









The death toll in Friday’s Russian missile attack on a humanitarian convoy in Zaporiyia, southern Ukraine, has risen to 26, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office said, while other sources already speak of 62 hospitalized.

In a message on Telegram, picked up by the Unian agency, the Prosecutor’s Office notes that the missile attack was recorded at around 7.30 am local time and that at the moment it is known of 26 dead and about 81 wounded, including children.

According to spokeswoman Anna Tkachenko, “in the area of the attack there was a convoy of civilians trying to cross the checkpoint and enter the occupied territory,” she said.

Russian troops launched a total of 16 S-300 missiles in the attack in Zaporiyia. “The Russians continue to destroy Ukrainians and our land of Zaporiyia. They continue the terror. They continue the killings. According to preliminary data, 16 missiles were fired using the S-300 air defense system. 23 dead and 28 wounded. Inhuman,” said a senior official of the Ukrainian Presidential Office.

23 killed and 28 injured from Russian shelling of a humanitarian convoy in Zaporizhzhia region. Russia is a terrorist state, which doesn’t value human life and disregard any internationally recognized rules of wartime. pic.twitter.com/BNYQXtWlwq — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) September 30, 2022

Russian troops launched four missile attacks on the area of the automobile market, as well as on the point of concentration of vehicles and citizens for departure and entry to the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine.

He specified that there was a column of cars with civilians heading to the temporarily occupied territory to pick up their relatives.

The attack occurred hours before Moscow celebrates in style the annexation of four Ukrainian provinces, including Zaporiyia.

-Thailand News (TN)

