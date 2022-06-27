Brutal Russian attack on Ukraine: missile hits shopping mall with ‘1000 civilians inside’

Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Luzhsky training range during the main stage of the Zapad joint Russian-Belarusian strategic exercises. Photo: Press Service of the President of the Russian Federation. CC BY 3.0.









Russian forces have attacked on Monday afternoon in the Ukrainian town of Kremenchuk a shopping center in which, according to the President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelenski, there were more than a thousand people, which would anticipate a high number of casualties.

Zelenski has reported on Telegram that the center was hit by several missiles and, as a consequence, a fire has broken out. The president has disseminated images of the facility in flames and with heavy smoke as an example of the destruction.

As Ukraine met in Germany with its allies, a Russian missile strike hit a crowded shopping centre in the Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk. An estimated 1,000 people were inside the building at the time of the attack. At least 10 people were killed and 40 others were injured. pic.twitter.com/BEoGEozTPG — Stephen Stewart (@stewartetcie) June 27, 2022

So far, the authorities have confirmed eleven dead and 40 wounded, nine of them seriously. This was confirmed by the commander of the Poltava regional military administration, Dimitro Lunin, who reported the new death toll and explained that of the 40 injured, 19 are hospitalized.

The United Nations has described as “deplorable” the missile attack on Monday on a shopping center in the Ukrainian town of Kremenchuk, which has left at least eleven people dead, nine of them seriously. Stéphane Dujarric, the spokesman for UN Secretary General António Guterres, said at a press conference that, although there is still a provisional death toll, “whatever the number, any attack that hits a shopping center is absolutely deplorable”.

-Thailand News (TN)

