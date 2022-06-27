Video of Russian missile failure: flips over and hits launch site

Video of a Russian missile in Ukraine that flips over and impacts at the launch site. Image: Twitter.









It has been four months since Russia invaded Ukraine, a conflict in which Putin’s troops are advancing slowly and barely achieving their objectives.

Moreover, the Kremlin keeps registering losses, both human and material. Proof of this is a video that has spread on social networks this weekend.

Video footage shows a Russian surface-to-air missile system firing itself in a bizarre operational malfunction. In the video, the missile is seen ascending into the sky, before spinning in mid-air and crashing back to where it came from in a huge explosion.

This is reportedly footage of a failed Russian air defense system missile launch from Alchevsk, Luhansk Oblast. https://t.co/6ekiNna454 pic.twitter.com/DvHf1heAR8 — Rob Lee (@RALee85) June 24, 2022

According to The Sun, the short video was filmed in the Ukrainian city of Alchevsk in the Lugansk region, which is under occupation by pro-Russian separatist forces and is on the front line of the war in Ukraine.

It was filmed in the early hours of Friday morning when Russian troops reportedly launched a missile to intercept an approaching Ukrainian aircraft.

-Thailand News (TN)

