Cross-Cultural Collaboration: STARKIDS FT. TARVETHZ – DOUGH?

The dynamic Japanese hyperpop unit STARKIDS has joined forces with the rising Thai artist Tarvethz to release their electrifying new single “DOUGH?” This energetic track embodies the artists’ vibrant lifestyles and unyielding dedication to their craft. The collaboration between these two powerhouses of Asian music marks a significant milestone, blending their unique talents to create a song that is both captivating and inspirational.

“DOUGH?” is not just a standalone release; it is a precursor to the highly anticipated EP, ASIAX, which will feature an electric mix of Asian artists. The EP promises to be a groundbreaking project, bringing together diverse talents from across Asia to create a unique musical experience.

Produced by STARKIDS member BENXNI, the beat showcases Detroit Trap and Tread influences with a hyperactive twist. STARKIDS members BENXNI and TAHITI both deliver energetic rap flows that complement the dynamic production.

“DOUGH?” is a testament to STARKIDS and Tarvethz’s relentless work ethic and soaring ambitions. The song’s lyrics vividly portray their success journey, creative prowess, and growing up. With an infectious beat and compelling verses, the track motivates listeners to reflect on their own progress, driven by the recurring question, “How are you doing lately?” This thought-provoking question serves as a prompt for listeners to evaluate their personal and professional growth, making the song not just a musical experience but a reflective journey.

The song highlights the dynamic lifestyle of the artists, showcasing their tireless dedication to their craft and their unyielding pursuit of excellence. The energetic rhythm and vibrant melodies encapsulate the hustle and bustle of their daily lives, offering a glimpse into the world of these ambitious artists. The lyrics are a celebration of their achievements, illustrating their journey from humble beginnings to becoming influential figures in the music industry.

Release information:

Single「DOUGH? feat. BENXNI, TAHITI」STARKIDS, TARVETHZ

Release date: Jul 17, 2024 00:00 JST

ASIAX Album:

M1：「BUSY feat. BENXNI, TAHITI」STARKIDS, UNEDUCATED KID

M2：「DOUGH? feat. BENXNI, TAHITI」STARKIDS, TARVETHZ

M3：「LET DAH $ TALK feat. levi」STARKIDS, REX

M4：「DO OR DIE」STARKIDS, chilloud

M5：「NEW SWAG」STARKIDS, Losty

Linktree: https://lnk.to/bpa_ASIAX

