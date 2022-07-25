Coldzy, IRONBOY and Gottz are summer-ready in the latest laidback party jam, "RECIPE".









The cross-country collaborative track, out on July 25, is perfect for any summer party, from cookouts to beachside gatherings

The latest track is a cross-country collaboration between rappers Coldzy (Vietnam), IRONBOY (Thailand), and GOTTZ (Japan). The summer-ready party jam is not your typical banger; instead, it offers a fun, laid back vibe, filled with food and good, funky hip hop music.

Coldzy sees “RECIPE” as similar to an ingredient to a great party, and also suggests that both the song and the parties he throw are much better than “wannabes.” He describes the song as more than just a party track, but something that also relates to enjoying great food. For IRONBOY, he considers “RECIPE” as a true summer party where he could bring positive energy, and his melodic verse was inspired by Coldzy’s catchy hook. GOTTZ shares in his verse that he’s so laid back and he usually doesn’t go outside but he’ll make an exception during summer season.

The smooth flows by the trio are heard over a slick beat with a cool, bohemian vibe. It’s the perfect companion to Coldzy, IRONBOY, and Gottz’s easy going lyrics.

The single is co-written by the three rappers and produced by NGONG, mixed and mastered by I-DeA for Flashsounds. “RECIPE” is the latest project by Japan-based bpm plus asia and Brooklyn Yas, in association with M.A.U Collective.

By M.A.U Collective

