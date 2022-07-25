Thai Researchers Test ‘Elixir of Life’
BANGKOK, July 25 (TNA) – Researchers at Chulalongkorn University are testing the world’s first rejuvenating genes it calls “Rejuvenating DNA by Genomic Stability Molecules” or RED-GEMs.
The RED-GEMs innovation was developed to reverse cell aging. It resulted from a research of the university that has continued for over two decades.
The research found that DNA gaps maintain DNA strength but the gaps decline when people grow old. As DNA is destroyed, people age and suffer from chronic diseases such as hypertension, osteoporosis and dementia and their repair mechanism deteriorates.
