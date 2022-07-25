July 25, 2022

All 19 ‘high risk’ people in Phuket cleared of monkeypox infection

7 hours ago TN
TOT Building and Antenna Tower in Phuket Town

TOT Building and Antenna Tower in Phuket Town. Photo: © CEphoto, Uwe Aranas.




All 19 “high risk” people, who in close contact with the Nigerian man, who is Thailand’s first and so far only confirmed monkeypox case, tested negative for the virus, said Phuket provincial health chief Dr. Kusak Kukiattikoon today (Monday), as he advised people not to panic.

He said that the latest lab test results have cleared all of them, but they are still in isolation and being closely monitored by health officials, who will call them by phone on the 7th, 14th and 21st days to check their conditions, after which officials will take specimens for further lab tests.

