SonaOne and Shurkn Pap link up for ‘HOMIES’ single









The project is part of the Future Shock project made possible by Japan-based bpm plus asia and Brooklyn Yas in association with M.A.U Collective, in pursuit of bridging cultures and heritages across Asia.

In the previous projects/songs of this project, M.A.U Collective connected more than 10 artists from all over Asia with different backgrounds, energy and brought them to bpm plus asia with the hope of uniting Asian artists and showcase the next generation of Future Shock.

The West Coast-inspired jam evokes early 2000s hip-hop/R&B chart-toppers, helmed by Japanese producer dubby bunny. Bouncy and laidback, “HOMIES” is a party-ready track that invites listeners to just kick it back, chill, and have a good time with your friends—whether it’s in the streets of Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia or somewhere in the countryside in Himeji, Japan.

Malaysian rapper, songwriter, and producer SonaOne and Japanese rapper-producer Shurkn Pap link up for the first time for the cross-country single, “HOMIES,” out on March 11 in all digital streaming platforms.

By M.A.U Collective

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





