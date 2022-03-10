COVID-19 to Become Endemic on July 1
BANGKOK, March 10 (TNA) – The Public Health Ministry plans to effectively control COVID-19 and declare it an endemic disease on July 1.
Announcing the plan by the ministry’s National Communicable Diseases Committee, Dr Kiattiphum Wongrajit, permanent secretary for public health, said that the ministry would cap new daily caseloads in March and April and gradually reduce the numbers from May to end-June.
TNA
