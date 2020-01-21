Water Sourced to Cope with Drought, Wildfire in Chiang Mai

Water Sourced to Cope with Drought, Wildfire in Chiang Mai1 min read
BANGKOK, Jan 20 (TNA) – The Royal Irrigation Department is sourcing water to cope with drought and forest fires in Chiang Mai province, its director-general said.
Thongplew Kongjun said he ordered irrigation officials in the northern province to find sources of water to deal with drought and forest fires that were escalating. Local organizations needed water to increase humidity in the air and to spray from high rises to reduce smog, he said.
