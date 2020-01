CHIANG MAI: The first clinic to offer both cannabis-based traditional and modern treatments for diseases, including Parkinson’s, has opened its doors in this northern province.

Its 125 medical staff, including 39 doctors and four traditional Thai medicine practitioners, were kept busy as 22 people quickly registered as patients.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Panumate Tanraksa

BANGKOK POST

