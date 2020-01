TAK, Jan 15 (TNA) – Migrant- smuggling ring has been busted after hiding six Myanmar workers under a modified water tank on a pick-up truck.

Security officers detected the suspicious pick-up truck loaded with a large water tank after the driver tried to avoid a checkpoint, 14 kilometers from the Thai-Myanmar border in Mae Sot, Tak province.

