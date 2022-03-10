March 10, 2022

Thai woman claims close call with organ trading gang in Cambodia

7 hours ago TN
Thai Cambodian border crossing at Poipet

Thai Cambodian border crossing at Poipet. Photo: Darcy M.




A 25-year-old Thai woman from Bangkok, who was lured to work illegally in Cambodia for a call centre, escaped and fell victim to an organ trading gang, has safely returned to Thailand with the help of Thai police.

Assistant to the National Police Chief Pol Lt-Gen Surachate Hakparn travelled to Aranyaprathet district of Thailand’s eastern province of Sa Kaeo, on the Thai-Cambodian border, yesterday (Wednesday), to accompany the woman and seven other Thais, who had also been lured to work illegally in Cambodia, back to Thailand.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , , ,

More Stories

Russian female tourists in Pattaya

Russian tourist arrivals fall dramatically, many already stranded in Thailand

15 mins ago TN
Phuket Provincial Prison under construction in Thalang District

Thai prisons ban alcohol-based sanitiser after abuse by prisoners leading to death, blindness

24 mins ago TN
Scientist working on ChulaCov19 COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 to Become Endemic on July 1

7 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Russian female tourists in Pattaya

Russian tourist arrivals fall dramatically, many already stranded in Thailand

15 mins ago TN
Sa Kaeo Railway Station

Thai Blood Slave Rescued Just Before Death

20 mins ago TN
Phuket Provincial Prison under construction in Thalang District

Thai prisons ban alcohol-based sanitiser after abuse by prisoners leading to death, blindness

24 mins ago TN
Pier in Rawai, Phuket.

Phuket Welcomes First Test & Go Tourists Traveling By Sea

28 mins ago TN
Sonaone & Shurkn Pap - Homies

SonaOne and Shurkn Pap link up for ‘HOMIES’ single

7 hours ago TN