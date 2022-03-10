Thai woman claims close call with organ trading gang in Cambodia









A 25-year-old Thai woman from Bangkok, who was lured to work illegally in Cambodia for a call centre, escaped and fell victim to an organ trading gang, has safely returned to Thailand with the help of Thai police.

Assistant to the National Police Chief Pol Lt-Gen Surachate Hakparn travelled to Aranyaprathet district of Thailand’s eastern province of Sa Kaeo, on the Thai-Cambodian border, yesterday (Wednesday), to accompany the woman and seven other Thais, who had also been lured to work illegally in Cambodia, back to Thailand.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

