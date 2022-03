Phuket: A call centre has been set up to provide assistance to Russian and Ukrainian tourists affected by the conflict between the two nations.

The move follows flight cancellations by two Russian airlines — S7 Airlines and Aeroflot — and transaction woes faced by Russian tourists who are unable to use their credit cards.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Achadthaya Chuenniran

BANGKOK POST

