Thai Air Force Affirms New Fighter Jets Are a ‘Necessity’
BANGKOK (NNT) – The Royal Thai Air Force has insisted on purchasing new fighter jets, saying the new fleet, which will replace the existing aircraft soon to be decommissioned, is needed to increase the country’s defense capabilities.
Royal Thai Air Force spokesperson Air Vice-Marshal Prapas Sornchaidee stated that it is the air force’s responsibility to maintain full readiness for the sake of national security. He stated that the air force is expected to follow the Defense Ministry’s national security and defense operation plan to also ensure sufficient capability in response to any threats.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!