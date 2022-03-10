Thai Air Force Affirms New Fighter Jets Are a ‘Necessity’









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Royal Thai Air Force has insisted on purchasing new fighter jets, saying the new fleet, which will replace the existing aircraft soon to be decommissioned, is needed to increase the country’s defense capabilities.

Royal Thai Air Force spokesperson Air Vice-Marshal Prapas Sornchaidee stated that it is the air force’s responsibility to maintain full readiness for the sake of national security. He stated that the air force is expected to follow the Defense Ministry’s national security and defense operation plan to also ensure sufficient capability in response to any threats.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





