March 10, 2022

Thai Air Force Affirms New Fighter Jets Are a ‘Necessity’

8 hours ago TN
T-50 Golden Eagle fighter aircraft

T-50 Golden Eagle fighter jet lining up. Photo by Dokunaga.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Royal Thai Air Force has insisted on purchasing new fighter jets, saying the new fleet, which will replace the existing aircraft soon to be decommissioned, is needed to increase the country’s defense capabilities.

Royal Thai Air Force spokesperson Air Vice-Marshal Prapas Sornchaidee stated that it is the air force’s responsibility to maintain full readiness for the sake of national security. He stated that the air force is expected to follow the Defense Ministry’s national security and defense operation plan to also ensure sufficient capability in response to any threats.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Russian female tourists in Pattaya

Russian tourist arrivals fall dramatically, many already stranded in Thailand

20 mins ago TN
Phuket Provincial Prison under construction in Thalang District

Thai prisons ban alcohol-based sanitiser after abuse by prisoners leading to death, blindness

29 mins ago TN
Scientist working on ChulaCov19 COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 to Become Endemic on July 1

7 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Russian female tourists in Pattaya

Russian tourist arrivals fall dramatically, many already stranded in Thailand

20 mins ago TN
Sa Kaeo Railway Station

Thai Blood Slave Rescued Just Before Death

25 mins ago TN
Phuket Provincial Prison under construction in Thalang District

Thai prisons ban alcohol-based sanitiser after abuse by prisoners leading to death, blindness

29 mins ago TN
Pier in Rawai, Phuket.

Phuket Welcomes First Test & Go Tourists Traveling By Sea

33 mins ago TN
Sonaone & Shurkn Pap - Homies

SonaOne and Shurkn Pap link up for ‘HOMIES’ single

7 hours ago TN