Koh Kut luxury resort owner may face charges over faulty fire alarm system
Authorities are planning to press charges against the owner of a luxury resort, on Koh Kut island in Thailand’s eastern province of Trat, for failing to maintain the fire alarm system.
The alarm was not triggered when massive fire broke out early in the morning of Sunday, an incident which could have led to loss of guests’ lives.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
