March 10, 2022

Koh Kut luxury resort owner may face charges over faulty fire alarm system

8 hours ago TN
Fire engine truck

Fire engine truck. Photo: KRiemer / Pixabay.




Authorities are planning to press charges against the owner of a luxury resort, on Koh Kut island in Thailand’s eastern province of Trat, for failing to maintain the fire alarm system.

The alarm was not triggered when massive fire broke out early in the morning of Sunday, an incident which could have led to loss of guests’ lives.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Fishing boats in Koh Kut Island

Koh Kut resort expresses regrets for massive fire, insists smoke detectors were installed

2 days ago TN
Flooded street during Thailand floods in November 2011

Severe Floods Hit Yala

1 week ago TN
Tropical thunderstorm approaching, near Koh Samui Island, Surat Thani

Heavy rain forecast in South

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Russian female tourists in Pattaya

Russian tourist arrivals fall dramatically, many already stranded in Thailand

20 mins ago TN
Sa Kaeo Railway Station

Thai Blood Slave Rescued Just Before Death

25 mins ago TN
Phuket Provincial Prison under construction in Thalang District

Thai prisons ban alcohol-based sanitiser after abuse by prisoners leading to death, blindness

29 mins ago TN
Pier in Rawai, Phuket.

Phuket Welcomes First Test & Go Tourists Traveling By Sea

33 mins ago TN
Sonaone & Shurkn Pap - Homies

SonaOne and Shurkn Pap link up for ‘HOMIES’ single

7 hours ago TN