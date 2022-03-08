Koh Kut resort expresses regrets for massive fire, insists smoke detectors were installed
A luxury resort on Thailand’s Koh Kut island has issued a statement regarding Sunday’s massive fire, expressing regret and concern for those affected, while insisting that all villas within the resort have smoke detectors installed. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The resort’s statement came after a well-known paediatrician and a former actress both shared their close calls at the resort on their social media. The doctor questioned why such a luxurious resort has no smoke detectors or fire alarm system.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
