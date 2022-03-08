Koh Kut resort expresses regrets for massive fire, insists smoke detectors were installed









A luxury resort on Thailand’s Koh Kut island has issued a statement regarding Sunday’s massive fire, expressing regret and concern for those affected, while insisting that all villas within the resort have smoke detectors installed. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The resort’s statement came after a well-known paediatrician and a former actress both shared their close calls at the resort on their social media. The doctor questioned why such a luxurious resort has no smoke detectors or fire alarm system.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





